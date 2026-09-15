Utah's Mexican community celebrates independence, discusses future needs

SALT LAKE CITY — High energy and proud traditions were on full display Monday as people gathered to celebrate Mexico’s independence, an event that also sparked conversations about the changes community members hope to see in Utah.

“It’s a day of celebration. We’re very happy to be here in this beautiful place,” said Antonio Cruz Diaz, the acting consul at the Consulate of Mexico in Salt Lake City.

The celebration also served as a chance to reflect on the community’s life in Utah and the collaborations that help it thrive. Diaz noted that the consulate runs programs to help meet local needs, such as teaching English as a second language for Spanish speakers.

One ongoing conversation is the need to ensure access to professional interpreters for essential services, including health care and legal matters.

“There’s still a big gap between the needs of the community and the resources that are available,” said Carlos Martinez-Morales, president of the Utah Translators and Interpreters Association.

He cautioned that while many resources exist, they aren't always properly qualified.

“We have a lot of bilingualism in Utah, but that doesn’t translate to being an interpreter," Martinez-Morales said. "Just knowing another language in a house where your parents speak another language doesn’t mean you’re exposed to all the vocabulary, the terminology, the context, and cultural information that you need to be able to communicate properly.”

However, Martinez-Morales said progress is being made. The state recently awarded Utah State University a grant to offer medical-interpreting training at no cost.

Additionally, the Utah Translators and Interpreters Association offers scholarships to help future medical interpreters complete their training and pursue certification.

It’s another step forward for a community celebrating its rich history while building its future in the Beehive State.

“Our job is to bring everybody together to celebrate what being Mexican is,” Diaz said.

