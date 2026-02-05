American Fork man concerned city code changes could limit property development

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — An American Fork man is voicing concerns over changes to the city's code that he says will limit his ability to build on his property.

The city is taking public input in a hearing on this and many other changes they're recommending.

Wednesday night's public hearing will actually go over the entirety of American Fork's city code as they look to revamp and streamline what is currently written. But there are particular changes to that code that leave one local concerned for the future of his family's property.

"Well, you know, it's funny. I grew up in Springville. Played against the American Fork Cavemen — never would've imagined I'd live in American Fork," Tom Clark said.

And yet, for more than a quarter-century, Clark has called this corner of the world home.

"It's been great…we have no intention of leaving," Clark said.

In fact, he intends on building it up with an accessory dwelling unit behind his home.

"We want to build an additional living space for family," Clark said.

But his corner lot may soon hit some snags.

"We lose another 10 feet, then we're going to be out here somewhere," Clark said.

The city is recommending changes to "setbacks" that will limit where he can build in relation to his property line.

"The intent of some of the setback changes was to address some concerns that other residents have had about property owners that are obstructing views and felt really close to their property lines," Camden Bird said.

Assistant city administrator Bird adds they're not allowing external ADUs now as they wait to see if the state sets its own guidelines.

"Because they are talking about, even right now, making a determination on external ADUs," Bird said. "We wouldn't want to come up with an external ADU policy that's not in line with the state's, only to have to go back and recraft it."

As they wait, precious time ticks away for Clark.

"The motivation for that is I have terminal cancer. Life expectancy of three to five years," Clark said.

Clark says he was diagnosed with an aggressive stage four prostate cancer two years ago.

"The time that it spread. That's where I'm at," Clark said.

And decided adding on to his home could keep his family close-knit even after he's gone.

"Give my son a place to live and have someone here for when I do pass away — to support my wife," Clark said.

He's headed to the meeting to plead his case.

"It is just sad because I don't want to be fighting the city on this. I have things I'd rather be doing," Clark said.

While Bird notes city leaders agree with his goal amid the housing crisis, he says nothing is finalized yet and this is why they're holding events like this one.

"In fact, even our city council, many of them have kids and grandkids that they want to stay around…and so they want to look for ways to make that possible," Bird said.

"That's an amazing story and an understandable one…our hearts go out to Tom and what he's going through," Bird said.

Bird says if you have any concerns with the city code or the general plan, they want to hear from you.