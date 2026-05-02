‘We aren’t able to keep it going’: Sugar House location of Quarters Arcade Bar is closing

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s game over for Quarters Arcade Bar in the Sugar House neighborhood of Salt Lake City.

According to an Instagram post from the business, the location of Quarters at 1045 E. 2100 South will close on May 31.

“We appreciate everyone who supported us in our second location, but through construction, slow summers and overpriced rent, we aren’t able to keep it going,” the post said.

Quarters — which also has a downtown Salt Lake City location at 5 E. 400 South — opened in Sugar House in 2022. Katy Willis, who owns Quarters with her husband, Michael Eccleston, said “we did start really gaining some momentum” when they first opened, but that was quickly stifled when road construction started in the neighborhood.

Read the full article from The Salt Lake Tribune HERE.