Woman critically injured after being struck by truck in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman is in extreme critical condition after she was struck by a truck while walking in Salt Lake City early Monday.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said the woman was in the crosswalk when she was hit at 1300 South at 1500 East, next to Uintah Elementary School.

The driver told police he did not see the woman as he was turning left at the intersection onto 1300 East. The woman, who is in her mid-50s, was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police have not released the woman's identity, but said the driver of the truck remained on scene and is cooperating with the accident investigation.

FOX 13 News Police on scene of accident at Salt Lake City intersection where a woman was injured on Monday, February 2, 2026.

The intersection where the accident occurred is expected to be closed for several hours until the accident investigation is completed.

