10-year-old girl on life-support following drowning at Murray pond

MURRAY, Utah — The family of a 10-year-old Utah girl say she is on life support following a drowning incident at a Murray pond. Tragically, the family says they will be removing her from life support in the coming days.

"Leneah Taeoalii, our beautiful 10-year-old girl, suffered a tragic drowning accident and has been on life support since that day," the family wrote on GoFundMe. "After exhausting every option and holding onto hope for a miracle, our family has now been faced with the heartbreaking decision to remove her from life support in the coming days."

Murray City Fire Department confirmed the drowning to FOX 13 News, saying, on July 31 at around 3:00 p.m., they were called to a pond in the city by multiple people.

Firefighters say that when they arrived, bystanders had pulled a father and daughter out of the water, but Leneah was still in the water.

Rescuers were unable to find the girl so they took off their life jackets and went underwater to search. There, they found Leneah.

The two other victim's conditions haven't been shared but first responders say they were taken to the hospital.

Crews say the group was not wearing life jackets.

The Taeoalii family is now raising money on GoFundMe to help cover the costs of Leneah's funeral and memorial, in addition to giving them some financial stability during their difficult time.

"Every donation, no matter the amount, will make a meaningful difference and allow us to focus on honoring Leneah and being together as a family without the added weight of financial stress," the family wrote.