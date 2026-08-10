2-year-old stable after drowning incident at Sandy apartment complex

SANDY, Utah — A Sandy 2-year-old is listed as in stable condition following a Sunday drowning incident at a Sandy apartment complex.

According to the Sandy Police Department, just before 9:00 p.m. on Sunday they were called to the Rock Ledge Apartments at 900 East 9000 South in Sandy for reports of a infant drowning.

When officers arrived, CPR had been started and the child was breathing again. The boy was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Investigators say that there was supervision at the pool but an error of judgment was made and the child went under. The police are allegedly cooperating with the police investigation.