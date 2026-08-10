One killed following rollover crash in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — One person is dead following a rollover crash in West Jordan, where police say a person was ejected from the vehicle.

The crash happened at the intersection of New Bingham Highway and 6400 West and is currently blocking all lanes of travel. The crash was first reported by Utah Department of Transportation at 7:42 a.m. on Monday.

West Jordan police tell FOX 13 News that when they were first told about the crash, witnesses stated that a person had been ejected and was trapped underneath a truck. Those bystanders helped remove the truck from the victim, who was declared dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim isn't being released as the crash is still under investigation. The other driver involved is cooperating with investigators.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story