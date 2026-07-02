Bosnians in Utah come together for World Cup watch party

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Bosnian fans showed up at the Old Bridge Cafe to not only support their team at the World Cup but their country too.

Mesha Zeljkovic was born and raised in Bosnia, having arrived in America at 17 and joined the U.S. Air Force at 21. He loves his adopted country but still feels tied to his homeland.

“What it means to us, I believe that every time the national anthem plays, 'we are the winners.' We are the people that were not supposed to exist and yet we are here. Any other sport, basketball, baseball, I am all Team USA. Today, sorry bro, always Bosnia," he said.

Hanna Sasivarevic is a first-generation Bosnian-American. She's been to Bosnia with her family several times and said it made her proud to see the Bosnian team advance to the knockout stage.

“It gives me like, a lot of patriotism and like, a new love and connection with everyone. And I’m really proud to be Bosnian, very proud! It makes me want to keep learning Bosnian, the language and keep knowing more about my culture," she said.

Mila Samarit and her husband, Ibro, have owned Old Bridge Cafe for 16 years. They had hoped for a Bosnian victory but were prepared for any outcome.

“Oh my god, the biggest experience we ever had. I mean, it’s the biggest joy being in the World Cup," she said. "We’re hoping to pass, but if America passes, we’re gonna root for them from now on.

Mila said the main thing for her was getting together as Bosnian immigrants or first-generation Bosnian Americans, sharing food and language.

And now that their team has been eliminated, they will focus all their energy on rooting for Team USA.