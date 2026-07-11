Crews respond to possible apartment fire, cause not confirmed

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Crews responded to a possible apartment fire in West Jordan, the cause has not been confirmed at this time.

Videos show flames coming from the Cascades Spring apartment complex at 2812 West 8480 South. Details surrounding the incident have no been confirmed from fire officials at this time.

The cause, how many were possibly injured or displaced, are also not confirmed at this time.

It is believed that the fire has since been contained, though the extent of the damage is not known.

A significant presence responded to the scene, fighting the fire at the complex. Though much of the actual fire fighting presence has since left the scene. Smoke and flames are currently not visible from the complex.