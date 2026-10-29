HERRIMAN, UT — A Utah school bus driver faces charges for allegedly filming video up the skirt of a 10-year-old student passenger earlier this month.

It was Gabriele Basile's daughter who tipped off detectives, according to a Herriman Police report reviewed by Fox 13.

On October 8 Basile, 65, reportedly took a 33 second long video of the young girl sitting on a bus that he was driving full of other children from the Jordan School District.

"The recording shows up the skirt and the underwear of the child victim while she is sitting in the first seat to the right of Basile while he is driving," the police report states. "Basile then turns the camera toward his face, looks at the camera, then proceeds to turn the camera of the phone back toward the child victim. The child victim does not appear to notice Basile recording her."

Basile's wife later discovered the video on the couple's shared Google account.

Upon confronting Basile about it, he cleared the phone, and vowed to report himself to the school and resign.

When Basile didn't follow through, his wife instructed their daughter to call police.

—Daughter turns dad in for allegedly filming 10-year-old girl on Utah school bus—

Daughter turns dad in for allegedly filming 10-year-old girl on Utah school bus

Detectives were able to recover the recorded video after confiscating and searching Basile's phone.

Police note in their report that Basile told family "if he ever got in trouble with the law, he would just fly home to Italy and live with his mother."

In a statement to Fox 13, the school district said "Mr. Basile is no longer employed by Jordan School District. We received an anonymous tip regarding an incident and immediately reported it to Herriman police. It is now a police investigation and we are cooperating fully with whatever they need from us."

Basile is charged with voyeurism recording against a child under 14.