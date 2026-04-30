Grandmother, mother and daughter join Utah Valley University graduation class of 2026

OREM, Utah — Better late than never, family reunion and learning is fun.

All three of those phrases apply to a trio of ladies receiving their college degrees this week from Utah Valley University.

2026 marks UVU’s largest ever graduating class.

But three of the new grads have a special bond and said they had no prior plans to “flip their tassels” during the same ceremony.

Before the May pomp and circumstance, Hadley Davis said there was a casual, family conversation in late December.

“And I was like; Oh, I’m graduating. And my grandma was like; I’m graduating too. Then my mom said; I’m also graduating. I’m like oh my! Just pure chance, we did not plan this at all," said Hadley Davis.

Her mom, Melissa Davis, who received a degree in public health, said the timing was total coincidence.

“We were talking to each other and just realized; oh I’m graduating! Oh, I’m graduating and we just put it together and it just kind of happened!”

Hadley is earning her psychology degree in what most would consider the normal timeframe of four years.

Her mom, Melissa, who already has an undergrad and a master's degree in English, decided to earn a public health degree while working at UVU.

But for matriarch and grandmother Diana Flygare, she said it took a little longer to earn her psychology degree.

“Quite honestly I think I’ve been trying to get a degree for nearly 40 years.”

Flygare said she actually graduated high school at 16 and began taking community college courses at 17.

But then she said, life happened.

“Got married, had babies and life and things come up. And I just would take an occasional class here and there figuring it would all add up someday.”

Flygare said something that kept her motivated to keep working towards that big day was something small she kept on her desk.

“It’s just a little Christmas ornament, and I thought when I graduate, I’ll put this on my tree.“

That will now happen next Christmas, when all three will gather under Diana’s tree.

Sharon Turner is the Public Relations Director for Utah Valley University.

Turner said this was definitely a unique set of graduates.

“We have 14,000 graduates and change. And so these three are definitely special!”

And after the assassination of Charlie Kirk, which happened near the beginning of the school year, Hadley Davis said this is a nice way to close out the year.

“I’ve been telling my friends and they’re like; that’s so cool! We really need to hear a story like this that’s so positive. Just because people need to hear it," she said.

Melissa Davis, who works on campus on a daily basis, said she completely agrees with her daughter.

“It’s been a really, tough year and so I, personally, have been glad to find some joy here. We’ve got great students, faculty, staff. We’ve all tried to move forward and focus on education, so it’s a good end to kind of a hard year.”