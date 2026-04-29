Father and son facing charges in hit-and-run that killed Murray woman

MURRAY, Utah — A father and son are facing charges in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that killed 53-year-old Kimberley Jean Jespersen.

25-year-old Nathan Portillo faces charges of automobile homicide, leaving the scene of an accident, and obstruction of justice, among others. His father, 51-year-old Francisco Portillo Montes, faces a charge of obstruction of justice.

According to court documents, Jespersen was crossing the street at 4500 South around 11:00 p.m. on July 31, 2025, when she was struck by a car turning left from State Street onto 4500 South.

Investigators describe the first collision as "minor."

Watch: Death of woman killed in Murray hit-and-run 'not something you're prepared for'

Death of woman killed in Murray hit-and-run 'not something you're prepared for'

Police shared video from CollisionCam, a private company, that showed the first car stopping after hitting Jespersen. The video shows Jespersen standing next to the vehicle's door when a truck is driving through the intersection.

Although the light was green for the truck, police say the driver did not stop or avoid the pedestrian and ended up hitting her again. Investigators claim that the truck was going more than 55 miles per hour in the 40 mph zone.

After Jespersen was struck, the truck didn't stop, and the first vehicle also drove away.

Kimberley Jespersen was taken to the hospital in critical condition but passed away.

On August 3, police received a tip from a concerned citizen who stated Nathan Portillo had been at a concert the night of the crash with his girlfriend. According to the tipster, that night, Portillo and his girlfriend had gotten into a fight, and Portillo allegedly blacked out.

The citizen also confirmed that Portillo drove a dark colored truck that matched the description of the vehicle involved in the crash. The truck allegedly had front damage that was consistent with the crash.

On August 28, police spoke to Portillo, who confirmed that he drove a 2014 GMC Sierra that had gotten a flat tire while he was on the freeway. Portillo claimed that the flat caused him to strike a guardrail, causing damage to his truck.

However, police say he wasn't able to tell them where the alleged crash happened. Portillo also claimed that the vehicle was repossessed.

When police contacted Nathan Portillo's father, Francisco Portillo Montes, about the vehicle, he claimed to have never seen the truck and that he didn't have a good relationship with his son.

However, Montes was able to provide a VIN number for the vehicle and point detectives to the dealership that had possession of the truck.

Police asked Montes to provide a phone number or location for his son, and he allegedly gave them a phone number. But, a few minutes later, he called the police back to say that he had accidentally given them the wrong phone number.

Investigators say Montes called his son between the calls to police to warn him about the investigation.

Detectives were also able to speak with someone who had attended the concert on the night of the crash with Portillo. Following the group's leaving the concert, the witnesses stated that Portillo was driving while intoxicated and was driving erratically.

That witness told police that she had feared for her life and that she got out of the vehicle in Taylorville and hid in some nearby bushes cause she was worried that Portillo would try to hit her with the truck.

A few weeks after the crash, the same witness claimed that Portillo had come to her house and admitted he didn't know if he had struck a pedestrian. Following some drinks, the witness stated that Portillo kept repeating that he had hit someone.

Nathan Portillo is scheduled to appear in court on May 21 for a scheduling conference.