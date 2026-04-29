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Fire at Draper Rehabilitation Center causes evacuations and road closures

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DRAPER, Utah — Draper firefighters are currently at the scene of a structure fire at the Draper Rehabilitation and Care Center. The fire response is causing some road closures in the area.

The fire is at 12702 South Fort Street at the Draper Rehabilitation and Care Center. Firefighters say that all of the residents have been evacuated, with at least one person being taken to the hospital.

The remaining residents are being sheltered at Draper Elementary.

Fort Street has been closed from south of the cemetery to Willow Springs Lane until further notice, so first responders can get through. It isn't known when the roadway will reopen.

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