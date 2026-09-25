Granite School District teacher charged with sexual abuse of 11-year-old students

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A Granite School District teacher has been charged on multiple counts after he allegedly sexually abused several 11-year-old female students.

Eric Christoffersen was officially charged Thursday with three counts of Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Child in connection with incidents that are said to have occurred between September 1, 2025 and April 1.

The school where Christoffersen, 40, was taught has not been named. The district said it is in the process of ending his employment after the charges were filed.

Charging documents show an investigation into Christoffersen began after one 11-year-old student said he "would ask for hugs and when she would give him a hug, he would touch her butt and 'pat it.'" The girl told detectives that Christoffersen also grabbed and massaged her thigh on another occasion in the school lunchroom, which made her feel uncomfortable.

Another 11-year-old female student said Christoffersen would ask for hugs multiple times a day and touched her thigh or waist. She added that when she did not hug him, Christoffersen would "act sad."

Following his arrest, Christoffersen admitted to asking students for hugs, but denied touching certain parts of their bodies. However, he later agreed that his hugs included "pats on the butt."

Christoffersen also told detectives that he had been accused of favoring female students, saying, "Female students are more huggers than male students."