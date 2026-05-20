Here’s where Trader Joe’s will open its first West Jordan store

WEST JORDAN, Utah — One of Utah’s next Trader Joe’s stores has confirmed its address.

The city of West Jordan announced Tuesday that the newest location of the grocery store chain will open at 7800 South and 5600 West, just east of the Mountain View Corridor.

According to the chain’s website, the exact address is 5561 W. 7800 South, on the intersection’s southeast corner.

That’s diagonally across from where a large Smith’s Marketplace store sits.

Permanent signage for that store is being installed, the city said.

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