Higher fuel prices impacting local food truck operators

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Food trucks have become an increasingly common sight throughout Utah over the past decade or so, and they’re a big part of many community gatherings — like one on Tuesday in West Jordan.

But the rising cost of fuel, gas and diesel in particular, is taking an increasingly bigger bite out of the bottom line of many of those small business owners.

Operators like Donovan Thompson, who’s been running his Jamaica’s Kitchen Food Truck for nearly a decade, said it’s definitely not been business as usual.

KSTU

“All my food truck family, they are feeling it you know, because the diesel, the gas price is way up there and I’ve never seen it like this before," he shared.

For Chilean food truck operator Anthony Vega, the current struggle for food truck operators is very real.

“Most of the trucks run on diesel, and diesel is hitting like six dollars and up?" Vega said. "And with that, it’s just been ridiculous, you know? Like trying to manage everything, trying to keep food prices down.”

KSTU

It’s why Vega and Thompson are grateful for the loyal customers who keep showing up to support them.

Chance Evans makes it a point to support local food trucks, due to the quality of the meals and the people preparing them.

“There’s a lot of trucks we come back to because their food is really good," Evans said. "But getting to build a relationship is a lot of fun. Especially because a lot of these people are from around the world so you get to learn a lot about different cultures.”

KSTU

Mandy Jenkins believes food trucks are a great way to share a good meal with family and friends.

“I like getting to choose different things and then like sometimes stealing from other peoples plates," she said, "so you get to try all the things all at once.”

Ruben Sauyun has been operating his Bombdilla Food Truck for nine years, and while business may not be as brisk as usual lately, Sauyun said it’s still an honor to cook for and connect wit

KSTU

h his customers.

“And hopefully people can still see a value out of that. In being able to come and support local, knowing that we’re just out there, trying to make a living," shared Sauyn.

In the meantime, Donovan Thompson is just going to stay positive.

“Just keep grinding," said the Jamaica’s Kitchen Food Truck owner, "and things will get better.”