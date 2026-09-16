Pineview Reservoir water levels dropping impacts businesses in Ogden Valley

OGDEN VALLEY, Utah — Pineview Reservoir is at its lowest point as Ogden city crews replace a decades-old pipeline that brings drinking water to people who live there.

Some businesses in the area said they have seen a drop in visitors.

"We're not against changing out the pipe. It’s just it really has had an impact on having such a bad winter for visitors and skiing, that now we’re being impacted by the fact that people aren’t coming to the lake to hang out on weekends,” said Deborah Quinn, owner of Ogden Valley Copy and Gallery. "I know restaurants I’ve talked to have been impacted pretty significantly as well.”

She said their shipping sales are down about 10% and gallery sales about 30%.

Water levels are about 2% the reservoir’s capacity to allow crews to make critical infrastructure improvements.

"It’s been kind of tough, but everyone up here is really resilient,” said Lori Mortensen with Diamond Peak Mountain Sports.

Dakota Hyde with Compass Rose Lodge said they had a sudden drop in bookings.

"I’d say once the news broke on the process and repairs they were doing under the reservoir, I think that dampened people's interest in traveling,” he said.

But even without seeing water in Pineview, there are still so many things you can do in Ogden Valley.

"Snowbasin has some very cool fall events that are very affordable for people,” said Taylor Hartman with Visit Ogden. “What’s always free is to come up and look at the beautiful colors changing. It’s the perfect time to get family photos."

Or he said you can come up for a picnic and even just drive around the valley.

"It’s grown into quite the place you want to come and visit,” said Mortensen. “It’s beautiful, it’s low-key.”

She also said now is a great time to bike, hike and go horseback riding.

On Oct. 3, local farmers in Ogden Valley are hosting the area's first harvest festival.

Ogden Valley has a lot of dark sky exploration options too. Compass Rose Lodge installed a ‘planet tour’ that is free.

"The planet tour actually runs along the bike path. It goes around Pineview Reservoir,” Hyde said.

They also offer observatory tours.

Mortensen said she is hoping people still come up to support local and experience the beauty of the valley.

"Oh gosh, come up, it's beautiful,” she said.