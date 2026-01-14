Man allegedly robs West Jordan bank, spends money on Mexican food

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A man is facing criminal solicitation aggravated robbery charges after police say he robbed a West Jordan bank and then spent the stolen money on Mexican food and a tip.

Michael Grant Robinson, 35, was arrested on Monday.

According to court documents, West Jordan police were called to the Wells Fargo Bank at 3889 West Campus View Drive on Monday. Police were told that at around 1:00 p.m., a man, later identified as Michael Robinson, entered the bank and handed a note to a teller.

The note allegedly stated, "I GOTTA [sic] WEAPON I NEED A 1000$." After handing the teller the note, Robinson opened his jacket to show the handle of a knife. At the time, the teller says they believed the knife to be a gun.

The teller allegedly handed Robinson $140 in cash, all in $20 bills. The teller then told Robinson that that was all she had, and he exited the bank.

After leaving the bank, police say Robinson went to the Puerto Vallarta Mexican Grill and ordered a meal that totaled $19.93. After receiving the meal, police say Robinson gave the remainder of the money as a tip to the waiter who served him.

Police later detained Robinson as he matched the description of the suspect in the bank robbery. Investigators say he also matches surveillance video from the bank.