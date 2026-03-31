Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Sandy

SANDY, Utah — A man in his 40s is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Sandy Monday night. The name of the victim hasn't been released by officials.

According to Sandy police, the crash happened around 10:00 p.m. near the intersection of 150 West and 9000 South.

The victim died at the scene, while the driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with the police. Investigators tell FOX 13 News that they don't believe speed or impairment was a factor in the crash.

Detectives aren't sure where the pedestrian was at the time of the collision. The crash is under investigation.