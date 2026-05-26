Man dies after lying in middle of Sandy road and being struck by vehicle

SANDY, Utah — Sandy police say a man is dead after he allegedly lay down in the middle of a road and was struck by a vehicle. The victim hasn't been named, but police say he was 38 years old.

According to the Sandy Police Department, the crash happened at around 10:00 p.m., near 9000 South and State Street.

Investigators say a man was lying down in the middle of the road, and not in a crosswalk, when he was hit by a vehicle. Both the driver of the vehicle and another witness stayed on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Police add that the driver was not impaired, and they believe the victim was the cause of the crash.