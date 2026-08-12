Man killed in Millcreek crash that sent vehicle airborne

MILLCREEK, Utah — An adult male driver is dead following a crash in Millcreek that sent one vehicle into the air on Wednesday. The name of the victim isn't being released at this time.

According to the Unified Police Department, the crash happened at the intersection of 3900 South and 1300 East in Millcreek just before noon.

What led to the crash isn't exactly clear but Unified police say that an SUV veered off the road and hit a cement post before going airborne. A FOX 13 News crew captured images of a vehicle on its side with investigators surrounding it.

Officials say the area will be closed to traffic for the next few hours while the investigation takes place.