Family says Orem man turned previous accident into advocacy before being hit and killed by car

OREM, Utah — The family of Wesley Hadfield said his life was tragically cut short when he was hit by a car after getting off a bus Monday afternoon.

Now, they're honoring the 24-year-old who was a son, a brother, and an inspiration to so many people here in Utah and across the globe.

Hadfield had grown a pretty big following on social media after he recovered from severe head trauma in 2022.

"I hope I can be as good a person as he was," said Varden Hadfield, Wesley's father.

Wesley was an inspiration to many. Only 24 years old, his life and journey were followed by people all around the world.

Four years ago, Wesley received a traumatic brain injury after a longboarding accident. His family documented his entire recovery on an Instagram account, which eventually grew to tens of thousands of followers.

"So-and-so username from France said they're praying for you. Oh, here's another one from Australia. They said they're praying for you," Varden said.

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Wesley Hadfield | TBI survivor! (@wesleysamuel2.0) • Instagram photos and videos

"I would say it wasn't very surprising because Wesley was that already," added Alaina Hadfield, Wesley's younger sister. "Like, in our high school, Wesley was such an inspiration to everyone."

In the years since Wesley was going back to school at Utah Valley University, he'd even moved into his own apartment. Then on Monday, another accident.

"It's really sad to know that, you know, the new baby that came into our family won't get to know him," said Alicia Hadfield, another sister of Wesley's.

Wesley was hit by a car as he was getting off a bus. He passed away before his family found out.

"Sometimes, a massive wave of anger will come over me, or sorrow or grief, or a little memory of the way his smile looked and felt," Alaina said.

One of the last things Wesley did was complete a paper for school. He chose the topic he'd been advocating for ever since his traumatic brain injury.

"The topic he wanted was: How do we tell my story so that other people don't have to go through it? How can we encourage people to want to wear a helmet?" Varden said.

It's a topic his family will continue to advocate for on his behalf by encouraging others to celebrate his birthday by wearing a helmet.

"Everyone wear a helmet, wherever you go, to school, to work. Just wear it that day, even if you don't need it, even if you think you don't need it. It's going to bring awareness, and I think it would make Wesley feel really honored, and his message is really getting out there," Alaina said.

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