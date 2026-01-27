Mistaken button press sends Draper school into lockdown

DRAPER, Utah — A Draper school was placed on lockdown for several minutes on Tuesday after a school administrator accidentally pushed the wrong button.

Officials with the Canyons School District said the accidental lockdown at Draper Park Middle School started when a disruptive student was being taken back to the administration offices.

One of the administrators went to press a button that would put the school on hold; however, according to the school, instead of pressing the button for a hold, the administrator pressed the button to send the school into lockdown.

A hold is when classes continue as normal, but students and faculty are kept in the classrooms where they are.

School officials said the disruptive student is doing fine now and was given a chicken sandwich for lunch.