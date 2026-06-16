Motorcyclist killed in South Salt Lake crash; Major road closed

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — One person is dead after a crash between a car and a motorcycle in South Salt Lake Tuesday afternoon.

Police said a Mazda and a motorcycle collided at 3300 South and 200 East around 3:45 p.m.

The motorcycle rider died from their injuries at the scene. The driver of the Mazda was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

3300 South is closed in both directions between State Street and 300 East while police continue their investigation. Officials say it will likely remain closed for several hours and advise drivers to plan an alternate route.

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Silvie Hull

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