Murray police arrest man accused of sexually abusing runaway minor

MURRAY, Utah — A 25-year-old has been arrested by Murray police after they say he enticed a 14-year-old girl who ran away from her home and sexually abused her.

Sayed Eqbal Omran, 25, was arrested on Thursday and faces charges of sexual abuse of a minor, unlawful kissing of a minor, and unlawful adolescent sexual activity.

Court documents reveal the investigation into Omran began on June 22 when officers were called about a found child at 47 West and Fireclay Avenue. The 14-year-old child, who is unidentified, had reportedly ran away from their South Salt Lake home after allegedy meeting Omran earlier in the day.

Officers interviewed the victim who stated that they had been speaking to Omran. According to the victim, they had met Omran after he followed her around a park and obtained their phone number.

Since then, the child stated that they and Omran had been communicating through iMessage and social media. The victim also identified Omran's Instagram account.

On the morning of June 22, the victim stated that they had met Omran who arrived in a black sedan. Omran then allegedly drove the victim to a nearby parking lot where he touched them over their clothes and kissed them.

In messages reviewed by investigators, Omran was told by the victim that they were 14-years-old.

Thursday, Omran was arrested by Murray police and his phone was seized.