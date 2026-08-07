183% property tax increase approved by Eagle Mountain City Council

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Property taxes in Eagle Mountain could be on the way to increasing by 183% after Eagle Mountain City Council voted to approve the increase on Thursday.

The approval comes after hours of public comment at a city council meeting where officials were originally considering a 220% increase. City officials say the tax hike is needed to hire seven new Utah County Sheriff's deputies for the area.

The city hasn't increased property taxes since 2010.

Council's chambers were packed with residents eager to make themselves heard during Thursday's truth in taxation meeting. Dozens spoke up concerned about what the increase would do to their families that are already burdened with high costs of living.

"As housing costs rise, which they are unaffordable right now," one resident said to the council. "By increasing our property taxes, each one of you is choosing to negatively impact 26 families in my neighborhood in one week..."

The passed increase is expected to generate roughly $5.5 million in revenue for the city. Their initial proposal of a 220.8% increase would have increased revenue by $9.7 million.

The tax increase isn't going into effect just yet. The city council will still need to pass their full budget. A hearing for that is scheduled for August 18 at 7:00 p.m.