Officials urge e-bike safety as Utah students return to school under new helmet law

HERRIMAN, Utah — Utah's hospitals say they are seeing a significant rise in the number of children getting injured on e-bikes, and often, they're not wearing helmets.

So law enforcement officials are asking parents to be mindful with school back in session, as this year a new law took effect.

Starley said she walks her kids to and from Providence Hall charter school in Herriman every day.

“We get to experience firsthand the chaos that can sometimes surround school drop-off and pickup,” said Starley. “Each of my older kids has had a near run-in with a vehicle while walking."

That chaos, according to Utah Highway Safety Office Communications Manager Jason Mettmann, has increasingly included the use of e-bikes, e-scooters and e-motorcycles.

“So far in 2026, we’ve had over 1,100 bike and pedestrian crashes in the state of Utah,” said Mettmann.

Primary Children’s Hospital says it recorded a 66% increase in children and teens injured on e-bikes in a single year. Only 40% of those victims strapped on a helmet.

So the legislature intervened, according to Herriman Police Department operations commander Marcus Beckstead.

“This is the first school year where the new helmet law is in effect,” said Beckstead. “Our main thing to make sure kids are getting to school safely and getting home safely.”

House Bill 381 became law in May, meaning anyone riding a high-powered electric device under 21 years old must wear a helmet on Utah’s public roads.

Kids younger than eight are not allowed to ride e-devices on public roads at all.

Parents should also know that if they’re riding an e-device, they have to get a CPSC-standard helmet.

“That will be the best protection they have in a crash against serious injury or death,” said Mettmann.

Mettmann asks parents to pay close attention to the device you’re buying for your child and teach them to follow the rules of the road.

But as Starley’s daily walks return, she says drivers should also be vigilant - because e-bike safety isn’t just a one-way street.

“Everyone needs to remember to slow down, to pay attention and to try and put student safety first,” Starley said.

Officials also remind drivers to give at least three feet of space to people on bikes and scooters.