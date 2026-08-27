Parents speak out after Lindon elementary listed for potential closure

LINDON, Utah — Lindon Elementary is one of ten elementary and three junior high schools now officially on a list for potential closure or reconfiguration.

Members of the brand new Timpanogos school board are now wrestling with trying to make their schools and the education experience as effective and efficient as possible, without having to raise taxes.

But due to declining enrollment at schools in Lindon, Pleasant Grove, Orem and Vineyard...it appears as though at least some schools may close.

Wednesday evening, district officials met to confirm which schools are on the list and why.

This is all very emotional for parents, students and even the board members themselves…some of whom were in tears during the session.

But many acknowledge it needs to happen

Jacob Perazzo lives in Pleasant Grove and has four boys in various local schools.

Perazzo is also a teacher and said he’s OK with the potential school reconfigurations, as long as it’s done thoughtfully and thoroughly.

“I teach social studies and one of the things that I teach my students is to always argue with evidence. And I think the school board is actually doing a great job of doing the research that they should do."

Tyler Vigue is Communications Director for the Timpanogos School District.

“Let's look at the whole system, let's see where we can make changes, make schools more robust, and ensure every kid has a great opportunity to attend school, a good school with all the support structures and educational opportunities that they need."

District officials also passed measures to potentially change the boundaries for all schools in the district.

They stressed repeatedly that this is not an indictment of any particular school for underperforming.

But it’s about making it the best possible learning experience for all the students in the district and their families.

And they're asking everyone to be patient with them as they work through this challenging process.

Board members have 90 days to try and figure this out.

So we'll know more by the end of the year.