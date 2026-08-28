Proposal by West Valley City to rotate towing service providers may threaten family-owned business

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — West Valley City is considering replacing its rotating list of towing companies with one primary tow provider, a proposal that has raised concerns among some people who say it could hurt family-run businesses.

City leaders said West Valley City police request towing services about 10 to 15 times a night after arrests, DUIs and crashes, amounting to as many as 5,000 requests a year.

Officials say using one primary provider could allow for faster response times, clear crash scenes sooner, and keep traffic moving.

Kendal Brown, whose family owns Cal Brown Towing, said the company was founded by his grandfather in 1948 and has remained family-owned ever since.

“Cal Brown Towing is my family and has been around for generations," said Brown. “It’s going to be hard to maintain the same income that I provide for my family."

The proposal came to light after Brown raised concerns on the FOX 13 News Utah West Valley, Magna and Kearns Facebook News Page, where neighbors share what’s going on in their communities.

“It’s not fair to the companies who have provided for West Valley City for 20 or more years,” said Brown.

The city said the proposed contract would last one year, and they could end the contract if the services don't meet expectations.

A public hearing on the proposal is scheduled for Sept. 8.