Riverton CrossFit owner returns to Utah after fighting for her life in Mexico

RIVERTON, Utah — The owner of a CrossFit gym in Riverton has finally made it back on American soil on Wednesday evening after an accident left her with a brain injury in Mexico.

A full medical team kept Annie Stagg in stable condition during the flight back home to Utah. While she remains on life support, family members were able to see her and spend time with her.

Annie and her husband were in Mexico when their golf cart tipped over. She was rushed to the hospital for a traumatic brain injury, though they were unable to return to Utah unless hospital bills were paid in full, which grew by the day.

The family at this time asks the public for privacy for Kerrie, including not to visit the hospital or home. Those interested in continuing support for her are also asked to visit the GoFundMe to help with the long recovery ahead found here.

The Riverton CrossFit community is also organizing a fundraising event, called Kilometers for Kerrie, found here.