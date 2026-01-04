Salem Latter-day Saint missionary dies from medical issue in New Mexico

SALT LAKE CITY — A 21-year-old man from Salem has died while serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in New Mexico Sunday.

Church spokesman Sam Penrod confirmed Elder Caleb Gene Martin, 21, was serving in the New Mexico Farmington Mission when he passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on January 3.

The medical cause has not yet been determined, an autopsy is planned.

“Elder Martin, from Salem, Utah, has faithfully served since May 2024. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fellow missionaries. We pray they will find comfort and strength through their faith in the gospel of Jesus Christ and feel the Savior’s love as they honor Elder Martin’s life and devoted missionary service," read the statement released by Penrod.