Salt Lake City hypnotherapist charged with sex-related crimes against clients

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City hypnotherapist has been charged with alleged sexual assaults against his clients, with some accusations dating back 10 years.

William Del Draney is charged with nine first-degree felonies and 11 second-degree felonies. The charges include Forcible Sodomy and Forcible Sexual Abuse.

According to Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill, as far back as 2016, multiple victims went to the Draney for therapy-related purposes. The victims claimed it was during their sessions with Draney that he would ask them to remove their clothes and sexually assault them "under the guise of treatment," said Gill.

One victim said that Draney told him that if "he were his slave, he would belong and make him feel whole." Draney allegedly told another victim that he "needed to be owned."

Multiple victims told detectives that Draney had touched their genitals and had them perform sexual acts. During questioning, Draney admitted to detectives that he had a "couple of sexual relationships" with his clients.

The state has requested that Draney be held without bail, as he used his position of trust to prey upon patients over the span of at least 10 years. The charges filed relate to five victims, but acknowledge that additional victims were identified who either were time-barred or deceased.