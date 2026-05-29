Parents left without help after Salt Lake County childcare programs end

SALT LAKE CITY — For months, parents have fought to keep a handful of Salt Lake County childcare programs open. On Friday, that fight ended without a win and a question many families still can’t answer.

What happens Monday?

“Not only are they stressing about finding childcare, [parents] have to worry about their jobs and what they’re gonna do,” said one former employee at the Northwest Community Center in Salt Lake City.

Frustration played out for months inside county council meetings as parents hoped to save the program, not only at the Northwest, but at community centers in Kearns, Magna, and Millcreek.

County leaders have said keeping the Northwest program open would cost $2 million, which the county allegedly doesn’t have.

“To subsidize 271 kids doesn’t seem equitable,” said one council member during a previous council meeting.

In an email to FOX13 News, Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation confirmed Friday was the last day of licensed childcare at the locations, and said families should secure alternative care through resources such as the Utah Department of Workplace Services and early access to summer camp programs.

The county said drop-in daycare will still be available at community centers, but for families who relied on full-day, licensed childcare, that program is now over.

Parents shared how the loss of the programs falls heavily on working families.

“The prospect of trying to find affordable care while searching for work and making sure the kids are ready for school these past months have been challenging," said Jefferson Curtis.

Jessica Early is one of the founders of Utah Works for Families, and while she was disappointed the group’s push didn’t save the programs, it did push her to get more involved.

“There are also three seats on the county council up for reelection. I actually just registered to vote for the first time ever," she said.

Earl now plans on making her voice heard at the ballot box.