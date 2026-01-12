Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sandy police arrest 17-year-old accused of stabbing grandmother during argument

Mike Rank | FOX 13
Sandy Police Department patrol vehicle at a crime scene (file photo)
SANDY, Utah — A 17-year-old is facing aggravated assault and domestic violence charges after police say he stabbed his grandmother ten times during an argument. Andrew Miguel Gutierrez, 17, was arrested on Sunday.

According to court documents, on Sunday, Sandy police were called to the 200 block of West Harrison Street on reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they say they found the victim with stab wounds to her left arm and chest. Police also found a bloodied knife and blood on the floor of the kitchen.

Witnesses told officers that Gutierrez and the victim had been arguing in the kitchen prior to the incident. According to witnesses, nobody saw Gutierrez stab the victim, but they did witness him holding a knife and running away from the home.

Police found Gutierrez at 9000 South State Street and arrested him without incident. Investigators say Gutierrez's hands and clothing were covered in blood at the time of his arrest.

Andrew Gutierrez faces charges of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child.

