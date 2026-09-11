Solemn 'Healing Field' returns to Sandy, honoring 9/11 victims

SANDY, Utah — One of the most solemn 9/11 memorials in Utah has returned to honor and remember the lives lost during the terrorist attacks 25 years ago.

The Utah Healing Field in Sandy City Promenade Park features more than 3,000 American flags, with each flag containing the name and biography of someone killed on Sept. 11.

Since its creation in 2002, the Healing Field has become a "powerful reminder of the human cost of the attacks and the resilience of the American spirit," organizers said. "The event fosters unity and reflection, drawing families, community members, and visitors to pay their respects."

Drone video below shows vast Utah Healing Field (Chris Williams):

Utah "Healing Field" opens in Sandy to honor 9/11 victims

Along with flags honoring the victims of the attack, the Healing Field also features 300 flags that represent Utah police officers and first responders who were killed in the line of duty.

Each year, volunteers ranging from high school and church groups to families from across the state arrive to help set up the display, which will be in place through Monday.

CLICK HERE for an interactive map to search for specific flags in the Healing Field.