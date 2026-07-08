South Jordan man faces charges after runaway teen found staying inside shed

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A 42-year-old man in South Jordan is facing several charges after police say they found a runaway teen inside a shed in his backyard.

Brandon Lee Jolley was arrested on Tuesday and faces charges of unlawful sexual conduct, endangerment of a child, furnishing alcoholic products to a minor, and harboring a runaway. He is being held without bail.

Police submitted court documents in the case that reveal on Monday the South Jordan Police Department was contacted by the Taylorsville Police Department, who had information about a 17-year-old runaway who was possibly staying in a shed at the home of Jolley.

South Jordan police went to the home and explained their reason for their presence to Brandon Jolley, who denied that any underage girls were on the property.

When officers asked Jolley to open a shed in the residence's backyard, he stated he would have to get the keys from his brother, Justin Jolley. Justin and Brandon accompanied officers to the shed and unlocked it, revealing the 17-year-old sitting in the corner of the shed.

Officers noted that the shed had empty beer cans, needles, and crumbled tinfoil, which they say is evidence of illegal drug use. Blankets and bedding were also present, leading detectives to believe the teen was sleeping in there.

The victim was removed from the shed and transported to a local hospital, where she agreed to participate in a sexual assault examination.

Brandon Jolley was transported to the South Jordan Police Department to undergo questioning.

According to Jolley, he and the victim started messaging each other through Instagram approximately a year ago.

Jolley claimed that he used Instagram, Facebook, and Snapchat for dating purposes and the victim had told him she was involved in a car accident and had to sneak out of her house to a friend's home in Taylorsville.

The victim allegedly was worried about getting into trouble as she was wearing an ankle monitor and on probation. Jolley stated that he provided her with his address and stated the shed may or may not be locked, but denied seeing her on the property until police opened the shed.

Jolley also denied knowing the victim was underage.

At the hospital, South Jordan police spoke with the victim, who stated that she and Brandon Jolley had had sex only once, but that they did engage in oral sex often.

According to the victim, she and Jolley had been in contact since she was 15-years-old. She added that Jolley would give her methamphetamine and alcohol while she stayed in the shed.

Investigators were given 8 videos from the Jolley residence from security cameras where Brandon and the victim could be seen walking in the direction of the shed. According to detectives, police noticed that the two were wearing the same clothing in the videos as they were the day the victim was located in the shed.