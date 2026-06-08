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Trailer fire closes Interstate 80 ramp to northbound Interstate 15 in South Salt Lake

Trailer fire closes Interstate 80 ramp to northbound Interstate 15 in South Salt Lake
FOX 13 News
Trailer fire closes Interstate 80 ramp to northbound Interstate 15 in South Salt Lake
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SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A semitruck's trailer caught fire, closing the ramp from I-80 to northbound I-15 in South Salt Lake Sunday evening.

At around 4:00 p.m., officials received reports of a vehicle fire at the ramp between the two freeways. Upon arrival, the trailer of the semitruck had caught fire, and it had spread to the surrounding brush before being contained.

The ramp has been closed due to an incident at a blind curve on it, while officials investigate.

Drivers are asked to use the Northbound 2100 South collector ramp to regain access to northbound I-15.

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