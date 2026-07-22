Two teens arrested after allegedly luring victim to robbery and kidnapping

MILLCREEK, Utah — Two teenagers have been arrested in Millcreek after police say they lured a victim to a home and allegedly kidnapped and robbed them.

James David Waterman, 19, and Wyatt Dean Hansen, 18, were arrested on Tuesday and face charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

Court documents obtained by FOX 13 News reveal that on July 19 at 1:12 a.m., the victim started messaging a friend who stated that she had just broken up with Waterman. At 3:38 a.m., the victim allegedly showed up at the friend's home to meet.

When the victim arrived, he was asked to move a friend from the couch to a bed. According to the victim, he believed the friend was passed out on the couch, but later believed that the friend was pretending so he would come into the home.

The victim entered the home, and Waterman and Hansen exited a closet near the entrance of the home and indicated they had a gun and locked the front door.

Investigators say that while Waterman was at the front door, Hansen stood in the way of the back door so the victim couldn't leave. The two demanded the victim's phone and wallet and took $100 from it.

Following this, the two allegedly forced the victim to get on his knees and beg for his life. At this point, Waterman allegedly grabbed the victim by the hair and held a knife to his throat and face.

The victim stated that he apologized for whatever he had done, and the two suspects allegedly started discussing destroying his phone. At this time, the victim told the two that his phone had a tracker on it that would alert police if destroyed.

Following this, the victim was able to escape from the home and hid in nearby yards before being able to call a friend for a ride. He later reported it to police.

On Tuesday, Hansen was located in Taylorsville and arrested. Once in custody, he admitted to pretending to have a gun and stopping the victim from leaving the home. However, Hansen denied that they had stolen money from the victim.

Waterman was arrested hours later and refused to speak to police without a lawyer present.