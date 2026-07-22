Firework sellers worry Pioneer Day won't make up for slow Fourth of July

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Starting Wednesday through Saturday this week, people can light fireworks in Utah to celebrate Pioneer Day. After disappointing Fourth of July sales because of a statewide ban on personal fireworks, some firework stand owners were hoping this holiday would help make up the difference.

But now, they are worried Pioneer Day may not bring the boost they were counting on, because some cities are keeping restrictions through the holiday.

Local News Utah cities to make call whether to ban fireworks on Pioneer Day Ben Winslow

This is Brandon Suarez’s first year selling fireworks at his stand at Utah Structures, next to Smith and Edwards in Farr West.

“Literally every firework that you could imagine. We've got the little trains,” explained Suarez, proudly showing the hundreds of kinds of fireworks on display. "We're just stuck. We're in a bad place."

On the eve of when fireworks can be lit in Utah around Pioneer Day, there are no customers in sight, and tables are filled with unsold fireworks.

"We have $50,000 worth of fireworks in here. I don’t think I hit $1,000 in sales this year,” Suarez said.

With many cities in northern Utah and across the state banning people from lighting personal fireworks, Suarez said it’s been tough for business.

"I feel really targeted because of the fireworks. Everybody is like, saying that the fireworks are the problem; they’re not. They are literally what we have been doing for years,” he said.

On Monday, cities within the North View Fire District — North Ogden, Pleasant View and Harrisville — announced scaling back those citywide restrictions and just banning fireworks in some hazardous spots. But after a fire in Roy Monday evening was sparked by what fire officials said was a “hot train,” cities have asked the state forester to consider letting them ban fireworks citywide. The state granted that request, banning fireworks in these cities.

Drone video courtesy of Mia Montano

Fire Chief Kristopher Maxfield said if you do light fireworks in a designated area, make sure you do so safely.

"Always keep a bucket of water. We see quite a bit of fires from improperly disposed of fireworks and garbage cans. They light garbage cans on fire and then extend into residential structures,” he said.

Suarez pointed out that they have fireworks that are not aerials.

"Fifty percent of what we have in here are the small fireworks where you light them and they go 10 feet,” he said.

Suarez says he wanted to do this as a side hustle to support his family.

“I have a special needs daughter, and like everybody else, it’s hard to live,” Suarez explained.

He hopes people will buy fireworks to support local stands, and he hopes he won't have to box everything back up.

"Come grab some fireworks. We really want to sell out. We hope this helps. We just want everybody to be safe,” Suarez said.