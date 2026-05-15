SANDY, Utah — The Utah Jazz opened the Jazz Skill Lab on Friday, bringing the NBA Combine to everyday youth. It replicates the NBA pre-draft process, and prior to its opening, they let media members go through a series of drills and training.

Utah Jazz launch first-of-its-kind youth NBA Combine experience

"We’re the first in the NBA to bring [the] combine to youth, and we’re obviously the first in Utah," Director of Jazz youth and athlete performance Gary Seljaas said. "This is the exact same equipment, exact same setup that they use at the NBA Combine."

"Junior Jazz has been the pillar of what we’ve done for a long time, right?" Nate Martinez, the Vice President of youth strategy for the Jazz, said. "(We're the) biggest youth program in the NBA, over 70,000 kids a year, and it serves a really big part of the population, but how do we add more? And this is a new way, right? A new way for kids to measure themselves, to see where they’re at, to get better, to improve.”

When it comes to the physical testing, participants will complete drills such as standing and running vertical jump, lane agility, 3/4 court sprint, lane reaction, and more to create a comprehensive measurement of their athletic abilities.

Along with the physical NBA Combine testing (powered by BAM testing), there’s also SKILLCOURT Cognitive Training, which is a diagnostic and training device that captures human movement using LIDAR technology and a 3D depth camera to test and train visual, cognitive, and motor skills.

"From a cognitive standpoint, how quick can I react to certain situations?" Seljaas explained. "I see things. That’s one thing I can react to that, but then I have multiple things I have to work on and look at at the same time. That creates a greater cognitive load."

There will be a free open house on Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm at its location within the Shops at South Town in Sandy to try it out.

"Accessibility is so important to us; kids should have a chance to play regardless of any circumstance, and removing those barriers," Maritinez said. "Giving kids a chance and more access to all the things that we have to offer will always be really important to us, and this is another way to do that."

