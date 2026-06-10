Utah officials searching for man accused of threatening homeless shelter

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — The Utah Department of Public Safety has put out a missing endangered caution advisory for a 25-year-old man, who they say has made threats to a local homeless shelter.

According to officials, Reese Brian Jackson, who was last seen near 3300 South and 900 West, has autism and schizophrenia and isn't currently medicated. He was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt and has green eyes and dirty blonde hair.

FOX 13 News has requested a photo of Jackson from the Department of Public Safety but haven't received one.

Police say he has made threats to a local homeless shelter, though they didn't specify which one, in regard to a 2022 case. According to police, he has said he would return there to seek revenge and is considered suicidal and homicidal.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact police at 801-840-4000 and ask for Detective Hutchings.