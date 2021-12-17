San Juan Co. schools moved to virtual classes after discovery of 'suspicious' device

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah — The discovery of a "suspicious" device led officials to move all San Juan County schools to online learning Friday.

WATCH: What can Utah parents do about school shooting threats?

In a post to Facebook, Superintendent Ron Nielson described the events that led to the decision to go virtual.

According to Nielson, a threatening comment was received at one of the county's schools Thursday. Hours later, "a suspicious device appearing to be some type of home-made explosives was found at a second SJSD school."

Officials with the Navajo Nation Police and San Juan County Sheriff's Department determined the device was non-functional, but still dangerous in nature.

Due to the widespread reports of social media threats made against schools in Utah and across the country, the district decided to move to online learning to allow law enforcement the opportunity to continue investigating the incident.

Utah school districts around the state beefed up security measures at all schools because of the threats which declared Friday as "American school shooting day."

On Thursday, a student at Matheson Junior High School in Magna was taken into custody in connection to a threat made that found to be not credible.

Nielson said he expects to students will be able to return to the classroom on Monday.