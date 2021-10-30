Sandy boy with cerebral palsy casts spell as Harry Potter for Halloween

SANDY, Utah — In just a short period of time, one Sandy boy has taken on the personas of some of history's most iconic figures. From Han Solo to Pac Man to James Bond, no one can top Sebastian Bailey's incredible Halloween costumes.

But this Halloween, the 11-year-old has cast a spell on his greatest costume yet.

Bailey is taking his act to Hogwarts on Oct. 31 as everyone's favorite wizard, Harry Potter. Even better, Sebastian Harry got a lift to the school with some help from Hagrid and his side-car motorcycle.

This year's costume is just another in the long line of amazing get-ups worn by Sebastian, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy shortly after birth when he suffered major bilateral brain hemorrhages.

In 2015, Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, praised Sebastian for his Han Solo costume complete with a mini Millennium Falcon. Before that, Sebastian dressed as Superman and even James Bond, minus the martini.

Great kid, great costume and a great inspiration for us all! I'm in awe of this young man & his accomplishments. https://t.co/uhFoPwW3D4 — Mark Hamill (Mar🐫) (@HamillHimself) November 1, 2015

The Harry Potter costume took Sebastian's parents, Patrick and Chantelle, two weeks and nearly 100 hours to finish. Since their son can't walk following major surgery, they enlisted the help of welder Caleb Bruenderman to create the side-car for Sebastian to ride in.

In front of family and friends, Sebastian Harry and Hagrid took the costume out for a spin ahead of the big show on Sunday (or Saturday if you're celebrating a day early).

Who knows what next year will bring, but with Sebastian, you know it'll be a costume no one will ever forget.

Check out some of Sebastian's previous costumes below.