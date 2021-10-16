Sandy Police looking for missing 18-year-old

SANDY, Utah — Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing 18-year-old woman.
Sandy Police say Star Swanson hasn't been seen or heard from since Wednesday, and they believe she may have been going to Utah County. No further details were provided.
Anyone who sees her or has any other information about her whereabouts is asked to call the police department at (801) 799-3000.
***MISSING PERSON*** Star Swanson (18) has not been seen or heard from since 10/13/21. She may have been on her way to Utah County. Please call (801) 799-3000 if you have any information on her whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/DXYJT8D6rB— Sandy Police (@Sandy_Police) October 16, 2021