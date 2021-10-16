Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sandy Police looking for missing 18-year-old

items.[0].image.alt
Benjamin Swanson
Image (1).jpg
Posted at 8:16 PM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 22:59:13-04

SANDY, Utah — Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing 18-year-old woman.

Sandy Police say Star Swanson hasn't been seen or heard from since Wednesday, and they believe she may have been going to Utah County. No further details were provided.

Anyone who sees her or has any other information about her whereabouts is asked to call the police department at (801) 799-3000.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere