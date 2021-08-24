Sandy woman killed driving to buy diapers for new baby

SANDY, Utah — A woman killed in a head-on crash in Sandy over the weekend was on her way to buy diapers for her newborn baby.

Friends and family are mourning the loss of 28-year-old Ashley Robinson following Sunday's fatal accident, sharing their memories of a mother and wife who worked from home to care for her three children.

Ashley Robinson was headed east on 9400 South when a car traveling in the opposite direction drifted into oncoming traffic and collided with Robinson's car. After being transported to the hospital in critical condition, Robinson later died of her injuries.

According to a post to Instagram, Robinson was "only minutes away from her home" when the accident occurred.

"Ash was a beautiful soul. She adored being a mother. She loved her children and her husband with all her heart, and her loss has left an enormous void in the hearts of many," wrote Madyson Noel Crowell.

Crowell said Robinson had driven to get diapers for her newborn baby "who had recently been released from the NICU."

A verified GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family care for their children, along with a memorial account at Mountain America Credit Union.