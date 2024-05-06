Santaquin residents shocked, grieving loss of officer killed by semi-truck

SANTAQUIN, Utah — The people of Santaquin and its nearby cities are having a hard time processing the death of a police officer allegedly killed by a semi-truck driver early Sunday morning.

The community created a memorial outside the police department.

Families and law enforcement stopped by in the rain and snow to leave behind flowers, flags, and letters on a police vehicle.

Other community members tied black and blue ribbons around trees and railings outside the building.

"We went to church and you could just see everybody's eyes and the loss," said Trevor Harris.

"Just everyone coming together to help our brother who is serving our community, it was just incredible to watch," said Sam Siddiqui.

Sunday morning started off on a scary note, with Mona neighborhoods in a shelter-in-place and a manhunt underway.

"Knowing that there was someone on the loose was scary, but for him to get all the way to Vernal, that was scary," said Siddiqui.

Once the adrenaline wore off and the man allegedly behind the officer's death was arrested, the overwhelming cloud of loss finally settled in.

"It's always disturbing, no matter where it is," said Mike Shinners.

Shinners' brother, Provo Officer Joseph Shinners, was shot and killed in the line of duty five years ago. His killer was found guilty two months ago.

"It's a long, heart-wrenching process that I don't want anyone else to have to go through," he said.

"No officer should go through this. My prayers go out to the family," said Siddiqui.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office is planning another procession Monday at 10 a.m. to bring the fallen officer back to Santaquin.