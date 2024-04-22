Scottish Highland Games community celebrates life of competitor, organizer who died recently

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Utah's Scottish Highland Game community came together this weekend to say their goodbyes to a beloved leader and competitor.

Utah has a large number of Highland Game athletes compared to other states.

"You're kind of connecting to your ancestors and doing a lot of the different competitions that they did in the 1300s," explained Tyler Anderson, president of Utah Heavy Athletics.

Anyone involved in the sport in the Beehive State most likely knew Joel Sim.

"He kind of molded it into the organization that it is today," said Anderson.

Sim was a founding member of Utah Heavy Athletics years ago and was president for over a decade.

"He was almost more excited for you than you were if you got some type of personal record or personal best," said Anderson.

Sim was a state record holder and a national competitor. He was also a coach and teacher, and went by the name "The Kilted Patriot."

"His dad was in the Air Force," explained Anderson. "He was born on Hill Air Force Base. His family was always patriotic."

Sim's favorite, red, white and blue kilt was draped over his coffin Saturday. The 44-year-old died after suffering an unexpected stroke.

"At first I thought: this can't be. How? He's in great shape. He's strong as an ox," said Anderson.

Before his burial in West Jordan, his friends and family put together a special tribute.

"I told everyone: wear your kilts. Bring a sword," said Anderson. "We did a sword arch from the hearse all the way to the grave."

The final goodbyes were accompanied by bagpipes.

They even brought in Sim's metal caber — that's the log that's tossed in one of the games. Each person signed it with a message or favorite memory.

"We're going to lacquer that and do an inaugural caber toss in Joel's honor going forward," Anderson said.