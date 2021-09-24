Search for missing Utah man in Yellowstone moves from rescue to recovery

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. — The search for a missing Utah man in Yellowstone National Park has turned from rescue to recovery, officials said Friday.

READ: Utahn missing in Yellowstone considered 'legend of a man'

Kim Crumbo, 74, has been missing since Sunday after failing to return from a backcountry trip with his half-brother Mark O'Neill. Search and rescue crews found O'Neill's body Monday on the east shore of Shoshone Lake.

Salt Lake Tribune

Over the last five days, crews were unable to locate Crumbo after sweeping all trails in the area, along with gridding the open water of the lake by helicopter.

NPS / Jacob W. Frank

Starting Friday, a team from the National Park Service’s Submerged Research Center started using sonar equipment to possibly locate Crumbo in the lake. Crews will continue to also search by foot and boat.

A former ranger at Grand Canyon National Park, Crumbo was considered to be extremely experienced in the outdoors. He also co-founded a conservation group to protect and restore native species and ecosystems.

Officials say they are continuing to investigate the incident surrounding Crumbo's disappearance and O'Neill's death. They ask for anyone with information, or were in the Shoshone Lake area between Sept. 12-19, to contact them at 307-344-2428 or yell_tip@nps.go.