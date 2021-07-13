Search still underway for missing Tooele man after 2+ weeks

TOOELE, Utah — After over two weeks, Tooele City Police are still searching for a missing man, with the help of several other law enforcement agencies and search and rescue teams.

Rick Morris, 32, has not been seen since June 25 when he unexpectedly left his home in Tooele and never returned. He left around 2 a.m.

Family members say Rick is diabetic and left home without his insulin. They fear he won’t be able to survive without his medication.

The police department posted an update Monday on Facebook that they have been following up on numerous tips and leads, and they've searched "vast portions of the Tooele Valley."

The areas they have searched include, but are not limited to, the following:



Immediate area surrounding Morris’ residence (near 770 West and 700 South)

Settlement Canyon, including drainages and benches

Southwest section of Tooele City by the old airport

Abandoned buildings on the south side of Tooele

Left Hand Fork (behind Camp Wapiti)

Silcox Canyon

Various areas of Granstville

The Utah Department of Public Safety's helicopter helped search from the air on Tuesday. Police have also had the help of local search and rescue volunteers, computer forensics, search dogs and more.

Rick has hazel eyes, short, dark brown hair, a beard and a mustache. He is 6’2” tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing baggy jeans, black skate shoes, and possibly a shirt of unknown style or color.

Morris' family has distributed hundreds of flyers throughout the county, and they're making daily updates on a "Find Rick Morris" Facebook page.

Anyone with surveillance video from the morning of June 25 or details on Morris' whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at 435-882-5600, and select option 1.