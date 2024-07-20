Watch Now
Search underway after possible drowning at Cache County reservoir

CCSO (via Facebook)
File photo: a Cache County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle
Posted at 4:13 PM, Jul 20, 2024

AVON, Utah — A search and rescue team is at a reservoir in northern Utah, where a man possibly drowned after a cliff diving accident.

The Cache County Sheriff's Office said it received reports of a possible drowning at Porcupine Reservoir around 2:20 p.m. Callers said a young adult male did not resurface after diving from the cliffs into the water.

Search and rescue crews, including a dive team and helicopter from the Utah Department of Public Safety, responded and have been working to find the victim.

The public is asked to avoid the area during the search process.

"We understand the concern and anxiety this incident may cause within the community. As soon

as more information becomes available, we will provide updates to keep the public informed," the sheriff's office said in an announcement Saturday afternoon.

This article will be updated as the situation develops and as more information becomes available.

